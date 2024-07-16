Thane: Fire Breaks Out at Residential Apartment in Mumbra, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

A fire broke out early this morning in an apartment located at Alfel Tower in Samrat Nagar, Mumbra, Thane. The incident, which originated from a washing machine unit in Room 204, was promptly brought under control by the fire department. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. The apartment belongs to Mr. Mehboob Sheikh and is situated opposite the Mumbra Police Station. The Disaster Management Cell received the report at 08:32 AM.

Eyewitness Pramod, who first alerted the authorities told LokmatTimes.com "I saw flames coming out of the house," he said. "I learned that the tenant had left for work, leaving a lit candle due to the power failure. The candle was apparently close to the washing machine, which might have led to the fire. I immediately informed the disaster management cell."

Responding to Pramod's call , the fire brigade quickly dispatched one fire engine and one rescue vehicle to the scene. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze by 08:50 AM, containing the damage and preventing any injuries.

"The situation is now under control, and we can confirm that no one was injured in the incident," stated a fire department official.