Thane: Fire Breaks Out in Scrap Warehouse in Bhiwandi, Damage Estimated in Millions (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in a scrap warehouse in Bhiwandi's Khokha compound area near Thane on Friday early morning. The flumes were seen coming out of the scrap house engulfing thick layer of smoke around the area.

However, the cause behind this fire still remains unknown. As per the reports this fire has estimated damage in the millions. After receiving the information, three fire trucks were promptly deployed on-site, and currently firefighters are working to control the blaze. fortunately, as of now no casualties are reported.