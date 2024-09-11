Thane: Fire Breaks Out in Seven-Storey Building of Brahmand Phase 3, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

A fire broke out on the fourth floor of a seven-storey building in Brahmand Phase 3, Thane West, early this morning, severely damaging a bedroom in flat 401. The flat, owned by Chandrakant Yerunkar, was unoccupied, preventing any injuries. The fire destroyed household items, including electrical wiring, furniture, and appliances.

The incident occurred today at approximately 6:18 AM, according to information received by the Disaster Management Cell. The apartment is located opposite Rambo School in Brahmand, Thane West.

Emergency services responded promptly, with disaster management staff arriving in one pickup vehicle, while the fire brigade deployed two fire engines, one rescue vehicle, and one water tanker. The fire was completely extinguished by 7:55 AM, and the situation is now under control.

The apartment was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The blaze caused extensive damage to the interior, destroying electrical wiring, fans, cupboards, beds, air conditioning units, and other household items.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.