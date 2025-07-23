Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Garment Company in Dombivli MIDC; Fire Tenders on Spot (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 23, 2025 16:21 IST2025-07-23T16:19:02+5:302025-07-23T16:21:26+5:30

Thane Fire News: A massive fire broke out at the Aerosol garment company located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation’s ...

Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Garment Company in Dombivli MIDC; Fire Tenders on Spot (Watch Video) | Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Garment Company in Dombivli MIDC; Fire Tenders on Spot (Watch Video)

Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Garment Company in Dombivli MIDC; Fire Tenders on Spot (Watch Video)

Thane Fire News: A massive fire broke out at the Aerosol garment company located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation’s (MIDC) Dombivli industrial area on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. 

Open in app
Tags :Dombivli FireThaneFire NewsFire AccidentDombivliFactory FireMaharashtra News