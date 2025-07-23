Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Garment Company in Dombivli MIDC; Fire Tenders on Spot (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 23, 2025 16:21 IST2025-07-23T16:19:02+5:302025-07-23T16:21:26+5:30
Thane Fire News: A massive fire broke out at the Aerosol garment company located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation’s (MIDC) Dombivli industrial area on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: A massive fire breaks out at the Aerosol Garment Company located in MIDC, Dombivli. Fire tenders present at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. More details awaited.— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2025
(Source: RDMC) pic.twitter.com/ZULhavMdVR