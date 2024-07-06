Thane: Five Children Trapped Near Mumbra Khadi Machine Dam, Rescued

Five children who were stranded on a hill near the Mumbra Khadi Machine Dam have been rescued, according to an official statement on Saturday. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Fire Brigade teams successfully conducted the rescue operation for the children, who had become trapped while attempting to catch crabs.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: NDRF & fire brigade team rescued the five children who got stuck while catching crabs on a hill near the Mumbra Khadi Machine Dam, in Thane.



Fire Officer, Ganesh Kedare says, "We received a call yesterday at around 8:30 pm that some children got stuck on…

"We received a call yesterday at around 8:30 pm that some children got stuck on the hill," Fire Officer Ganesh Kedare said. Kedare confirmed that the children have been rescued and are safe. "Our team promptly arrived at the location. All five children have been rescued and are now safe," he stated.

