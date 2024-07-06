Thane: Five Children Trapped Near Mumbra Khadi Machine Dam, Rescued

Published: July 6, 2024

Five children who were stranded on a hill near the Mumbra Khadi Machine Dam have been rescued, according to an official statement on Saturday. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Fire Brigade teams successfully conducted the rescue operation for the children, who had become trapped while attempting to catch crabs.

"We received a call yesterday at around 8:30 pm that some children got stuck on the hill," Fire Officer Ganesh Kedare said. Kedare confirmed that the children have been rescued and are safe. "Our team promptly arrived at the location. All five children have been rescued and are now safe," he stated.
 

