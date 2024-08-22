Thane: Five Dupe Gynaecologist of Rs 7 Lakh by Accusing Her of Money Laundering, Sending Obscene Messages

Mumbai, August 22: A 54-year-old gynaecologist from Maharashtra's Thane district was cheated of Rs 7 lakh by five persons who threatened her with police action after accusing her of sending obscene messages and indulging in money laundering.

The five accused called her between 8:30am and 12:15pm on Wednesday and forced her to transfer Rs 7 lakh into two bank accounts after making such accusations, the Kapurbwadi police station official told news agency PTI.

"They communication with her through voice and video calls. They told her obscene messages had been sent from her mobile phone and that she was indulging in money laundering. She paid Rs 7 lakh and later approached police after realising she had been duped. A probe is underway, though no one has been arrested as yet," he said.