Thane: Fraudster Posing as Policeman Arrested, Gold Worth ₹9.28 Lakh Recovered

Jabbar Aziz Jafri, 58, for stealing gold jewelry worth Rs 9.28 lakh by posing as a police officer. The accused, an optician from Washind East in Thane district, has confessed to committing similar frauds across multiple police jurisdictions including Nizampura, Narpoli, Bhoiwada, Bhiwandi City, Vithalwadi, and Kalwa.

The arrest came following a complaint registered at Nizampura Police Station, Bhiwandi (Crime Register No. 579/2024) under IPC sections 420 and 34. Acting on confidential information, the police laid a trap and apprehended Jafri. During the investigation, they recovered 116 grams of gold ornaments from his possession.

The successful operation was carried out under the guidance of DCP Amarsingh Jadhav and ACP Shekhar Bagde. The team included Senior Police Inspector Janardan Sonawane, Police Sub Inspector Ravindra B. Patil, and other officers from Crime Branch Unit-2, Bhiwandi.