Thane: Ganja Worth Rs 2.87 Crore Seized from Tempo in Bhiwandi; 9 Arrested

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, police have arrested nine persons and seized ganja worth Rs 2.87 crore from a tempo at Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday night.

The operation, conducted by Crime Branch Unit 2 of the Thane police, was carried out late on Monday night. Acting on a tip-off, police set up a trap at Rajnoli Naka in Bhiwandi at around 12 am and intercepted a tempo heading towards Mumbai. Upon inspection, 553.6 kg of ganja was found concealed in the vehicle, which was operating with a fake registration plate.

Ganeshotsav 2024: Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Drive to Remove Abandoned Vehicles from Streets.

The seized ganja worth Rs 2.87 crore was sourced from Odisha. In all, the police arrested nine persons who were involved in bringing the contraband to Thane district, its transportation and distribution, said the official.

An FIR has been filed against them at the Kongaon police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.