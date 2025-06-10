Thane: Gas Cylinder Blast at Chinese Food Cart Near Airoli Station Sparks Massive Fire (Watch Video)

Thane, Maharashtra (June 10, 2025): A major accident occurred on Tuesday near Airoli railway station on the Thane-Belapur highway after a gas cylinder in a roadside Chinese food cart exploded suddenly. The blast was intense and led to the cart being engulfed in flames within seconds. According to the reports, the fire completely destroyed the vehicle. Parts of the gas cylinder were scattered in the surrounding area due to the force of the explosion.

A video of the incident was shared by news agency IANS on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in the incident. However, the explosion caused a traffic jam on the busy highway. Vehicles were brought to a halt for nearly thirty minutes, according to media reports. The disruption led to heavy congestion in the area until normal traffic resumed.