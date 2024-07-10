Thane: Ghodbunder Road Battles Metro Construction, Potholes, and Traffic, TMC Commissioner Calls for Unified Approach

As commuters continue to grapple with deteriorating road conditions and traffic congestion on Ghodbunder Road, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao held a crucial meeting on Wednesday morning to review the condition of roads during the monsoon, with a special focus on Ghodbunder Road. The meeting brought together officials from various agencies to address the deteriorating road conditions and devise a unified strategy for repairs. There should be no obstacles in terms of resources, manpower, road ownership, or work responsibility, Commissioner Rao has clearly instructed.

The stretch from Anand Nagar Check Naka to Gaimukh along Ghodbunder Road was a key point of discussion. Rao instructed all agencies to collaboratively map out the jurisdictions along this stretch, clarifying which agency is responsible for specific sections, ongoing works, and flyovers. "This mapping exercise will eliminate ambiguity and allow for more efficient repairs and maintenance," Rao explained.

The meeting also addressed specific issues related to Ghodbunder Road, including:

Obstacles in the Ghodbunder service road work

The impact of Metro construction in the Nagla Bunder area on road conditions

The state of the road at Anand Nagar Check Naka and potential technical solutions

Attendees included key officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department (PWD), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and the Metro project, all of whom have a stake in the maintenance and development of Ghodbunder Road.

Commissioner Rao stressed the importance of pooling resources and manpower from all agencies during the monsoon season to ensure rapid response to road damage. "Our main objective is to repair Ghodbunder Road and connected stretches in minimum time through mutual assistance," he said.

However, the ground reality paints a grim picture of the challenges faced by daily commuters. Residents have reported numerous issues that highlight the urgent need for action.Commuter Devesh Joshi told LokmatTimes.com, “Near Lodha Splendora at Bhayanderpada, Metro pillar construction for Line 4A has raised safety concerns due to inadequate barricading and waterlogging in construction pits”

Some commuters expressed frustration over the rapid deterioration of a stretch near Gaimukh that was just repaired in early June 2024. Ankit Thakkar, a daily commuter, expressed his disappointment. He told LokmatTimes.com, "The situation hasn't improved much even after the recent repairs. The road has already started showing signs of damage after the first monsoon showers. As someone who has to travel this route daily to reach work on time, I find the current condition alarming. The road is now littered with debris, making the journey treacherous.”

Commuters are urging authorities to find alternative routes for heavy vehicles and improve drainage systems to prevent flooding during the monsoon season, which has already begun. “GB road is invariably jammed especially at Kasarvadavli and Anand Nagar causing lot of issues. Even service lanes are jam. Why is the traffic department not stoping heavy vehicle movement? It has become a nightmare to travel through this road,” told a commuter named Kshitij.

Adding to the list of grievances, residents highlighted the ongoing closure of the service road at Nagla Bandar Signal.Ghodbunder resident Dr. Namrata Acharya stated, "The service road has been closed for traffic causing major problems. Additionally, the construction of advertising arches by local builders is exacerbating the situation," The residents urged the administration to immediately reopen this road to alleviate traffic congestion and install street lights in the area.While the TMC's initiative to coordinate efforts among various agencies is a step in the right direction, the effectiveness of these measures remains to be seen.