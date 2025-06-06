Thane-Ghodbunder Slip Road to Remain Shut at Night from June 7 to 9 — Check Timings and Alternate Routes

Thane-Ghodbunder Slip Road Traffic Update: The Thane-Ghodbunder slip road will remain closed for vehicular movement during night hours on Saturday and Sunday due to ongoing Metro Line 4 construction work in the Kapurbawdi traffic sub-division area. The Thane traffic police issued an advisory announcing the temporary closure and outlined alternate routes to avoid traffic congestion in the area. The restrictions will not apply to emergency and essential services, including police vehicles, fire brigades, ambulances, green corridor vehicles and oxygen supply vehicles. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat, the Metro 4 construction work will be carried out near Nalpada Pipeline under the Kapurbawdi sub-division limits. The road will remain closed from 11 p.m. Saturday, 7 June to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 June and again from 11 p.m. Sunday, 8 June to 6 a.m. Monday, 9 June 2025.

कापूरबावडी वाहतूक उप विभागाचे हद्दीत मेट्रो ४ चे काम करण्यात येणार असून ठाणेकडून घोडबंदर कडे स्लीपरोड वरून जाणारी सर्व प्रकारची वाहतूक पूर्णपणे बंद करण्यात आली असून सदर परिसरात वाहतूक कोंडी होऊ नये म्हणून प्रवेश बंद व पर्यायी मार्ग. pic.twitter.com/Bh88SlJ17W — Thane City Police -ठाणे शहर पोलीस (@ThaneCityPolice) June 5, 2025

All types of vehicles heading towards Ghodbunder from the Thane-Ghodbunder slip road via Kapurbawdi Circle will be stopped at the circle.

Alternate routes for affected traffic are as follows:

Vehicles will move under the Kapurbawdi Circle and turn right at Nalpada Signal. From there, they will proceed through Nandi Baba Chowk and Dhokali to reach their destination.

Vehicles may also turn left from Ravi Steel Junction and continue via Pokharan Road No. 2. From Gandhi Chowk, they will turn right and move ahead via Khevra Circle to reach their destination.

Additionally, vehicles heading from Nalpada via the Tattvagnan Vidyapeeth route towards Ghodbunder will not be allowed to enter at the Nalpada Pipeline.

These vehicles must take a U-turn at Nalpada Pipeline and return through Nalpada to reach their desired location.

The traffic police have appealed to citizens to follow the diversions and cooperate during the road closure hours.

