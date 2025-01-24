Thane Hit-and-Drag: 79-Year-Old Man Dies in Diva After Getting Dragged Under Garbage Vehicle; CCTV Video Goes Viral

A 79-year-old man died in Thane district of Maharashtra after he accidentally got dragged for some distance by the civic body's garbage collection vehicle while it was being reversed on Friday, January 24, reported the news agency PTI. The incident took place near Tulja Bhavani temple in Santosh Nagar area of Diva around 9 am.

"The victim, Sitaram Totam, came to dispose of the garbage when the waste collection vehicle came to his area in the morning. The vehicle accidentally hit him while it was being reversed. He got dragged for quite some distance by the pickup van. The driver and other staff were unaware of it," disaster management cell's chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

Totam was later rushed to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, where he was declared dead. A video of the incident went viral on social media. His body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and the police are probing the incident.