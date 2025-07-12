Thane Hit And Run Accident: Constable Dies After Being Hit by Dumper Near Cadbury Junction, Accused Arrested

Thane: In an Hit and Run accident a police constable from thane lost his life after getting hit by a speeding dumper. This accident took place on Saturday July 12th morning near Cadbury junction. Deceased identified as Suresh Bhalerao was heading towards Police headquarters. Suresh had joined the Maharashtra Police in 2007 lived with his family in Shivaji Nagar, Thane.

As per the FPJ reports, deceased Suresh was heading towards police headquarters on bike while speeding dumper hit him from behind causing him to collapse on the road. He was found bleeding at the scene by locals who alerted the police. Following the accident he was taken to a private hospital but unfortunately was declared dead on arrival. Police officer Krishna Kopnikar who was on duty at Cadbury Junction along with the traffic police said, " “Following the accident, we immediately called for an ambulance, but it did not arrive in time. So we rushed him to Jupiter Hospital in an auto-rickshaw.”

As per the Senior Police Inspector of Rabodi Police Station, Hemant Patil dumper was not carrying any load and driver has been arrested for reckless driving. The dumper rammed into the bike while it was heading from Vartak Nagar to Majiwada . The impact of collision was so hard that, Bhalerao was run over by the dumper’s rear wheel.