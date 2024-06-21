Thane Hit by Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds; Power Cuts Reported
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 21, 2024 10:17 PM2024-06-21T22:17:20+5:302024-06-21T22:17:59+5:30
Thane district in Maharashtra was lashed by heavy rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds on Friday, leading to power outages ...
Thane district in Maharashtra was lashed by heavy rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds on Friday, leading to power outages and disruptions in some areas.
Absolutely perfect 💯 prediction for intensity & timing ; @rushikesh_agre_ 👏👏. #Thane#Mumbairainshttps://t.co/2ziE3iZUsQpic.twitter.com/Ijdk4Pdckv— Jitendra Zadokar (@JitendraZadokar) June 21, 2024
Intense rainfall and bombing strikes over #Thane in past 25 mins— Monsoon in Maharashtra☀️⛈️❄️🌾 (@WeatherGeoMH) June 21, 2024
Don't go out atleast next 1 hr#Mumbairains
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a yellow alert for Thane, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 50-60 kilometres per hour (kmph) at isolated places.
Read Also | Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Light to Moderate Rainfall in Mumbai and Pune During Next 3-4 Hours, Says IMD
Netizens reported power outages in Thane and other parts of the district.
@MSEDCL This is to bring to your attention frequent power failure at Highland Dhokali Naka Thane(west), even now within minutes of rain's there is power cut— sanket date (@sanketdate) June 21, 2024
Thodi si barish— Latish Kolambekar (@iamlvk) June 21, 2024
Electricity in Thane: pic.twitter.com/UadOKYrFbM
Yesterday, multiple incidents of tree falls and waterlogging were reported in Thane.
Thane: Tree falls on an auto rickshaw at B Cabin road, Naupada, no injuries reported.#Maharashtra#Rain#Thane#AutoRickshaw#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/dVKyu5tWnS— Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) June 21, 2024
Residents Advised to Stay Cautious
Authorities have advised residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary and to avoid venturing out near trees, electric poles, and waterlogged areas. People are also urged to exercise caution while driving due to reduced visibility and slippery roads.Open in app