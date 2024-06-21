Thane Hit by Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds; Power Cuts Reported

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 21, 2024

Thane district in Maharashtra was lashed by heavy rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds on Friday, leading to power outages ...

Thane district in Maharashtra was lashed by heavy rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds on Friday, leading to power outages and disruptions in some areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a yellow alert for Thane, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 50-60 kilometres per hour (kmph) at isolated places.

Netizens reported power outages in Thane and other parts of the district.

Yesterday, multiple incidents of tree falls and waterlogging were reported in Thane.

Residents Advised to Stay Cautious

Authorities have advised residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary and to avoid venturing out near trees, electric poles, and waterlogged areas. People are also urged to exercise caution while driving due to reduced visibility and slippery roads.

