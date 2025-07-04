Thane Horror: 15-Year-Old Girl Repeatedly Raped in Bhiwandi; Case Registered Against 8

A shocking case of sexual assault came to light where a case has been registered against eight person including a juvenile and his mother for raping 15-year-old girl. in Maharashtra’s Thane district. Victim also became pregnant. As per the reports teen girl from the Bhiwandi area was sexually assaulted at multiple locations between April 2024 and June this year, he said.

PTI reported that, The juvenile accused, his mother and six others have been named in the FIR. Police have applied sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act. Officials stated that based on survivor’s complaint FIR was registered on Friday.

Citing preliminary inquiry, the official said the minor was first raped by a juvenile at his house, where she worked as a help. Subsequently, some other persons raped the girl, who later became pregnant. A probe is underway. No arrests have been made yet.