Thane Horror: 21-Year-Old Woman's Body Cut in Two After Dumper Runs Over Her on Ghodbunder Road

In a heart-wrenching accident on Sunday night, 21-year-old Gazal Tuteja lost her life after being run over by a dumper truck on Ghodbunder Road near Nagla Bandar, Thane. The accident took place around 10 PM when Gazal was returning home on her scooter. According to police, she lost control of her two-wheeler due to deep potholes on the road and was crushed under the heavy vehicle. The impact was so gruesome that her body was split into two. Locals and passersby were left in shock as news of the horrific accident spread rapidly.

Gazal was a resident of a nearby housing society and the primary breadwinner of her family following her father’s death. She worked in a private company and also ran a small food business to support her mother and younger brother. The tragedy struck just days before her birthday, for which she had planned a dinner outing with her brother. Her family rushed to the scene upon learning about the incident. Her mother was seen lifting Gazal’s body into the ambulance with the help of a bedsheet, an image that has left the community deeply shaken.

Her brother recounted the chilling moments after the accident. “I kept calling her, but she wasn’t picking up. As I walked ahead, I noticed a crowd. When I made my way through, I saw the dumper had run over her. Her body was in two parts,” he said, still in disbelief. The sudden death of Gazal, who had carried the hopes and responsibilities of her household, has left the family devastated. Her brother, who was eagerly looking forward to celebrating her birthday, is now grappling with unbearable grief and trauma.

The incident has reignited public anger over the dangerous condition of Ghodbunder Road. Residents blamed poorly maintained roads, numerous potholes, and constant traffic congestion for recurring accidents in the area. Locals have demanded immediate action from civic authorities to repair the road and ensure safety measures are in place to prevent further tragedies. Gazal’s untimely death has cast a shadow of sorrow over the entire neighbourhood, with many remembering her as a hardworking and caring daughter, sister, and friend. Her loss is being deeply mourned, and citizens are calling for accountability and justice.