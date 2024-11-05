Thane Horror: Four-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by Her Father’s Friend in Ulhasnagar, Arrested

Thane, Maharashtra (November 5, 2024): A shocking incident has come to light in Ulhasnagar, where a four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a friend of her father, who works as a watchman in an apartment building. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act at the Central Police Station, and the accused has been arrested, Senior Police Inspector Shankar Avtade said.

The incident occurred while the girl's parents, who worked as watchmen in a building in Ulhasnagar Camp No. 3, Dasara Maidan area, had left home for some work. Their four-year-old daughter was asleep in the house at the time. The watchman's friend, a local vendor who also works as a watchman during the day, visited the house. Noticing that the girl was alone, he allegedly committed the assault.

Meanwhile, neighbors grew suspicious and opened the closed door, only to find the girl crying. Residents of the building immediately informed the police about the incident and apprehended the accused, handing him over to the police.

A medical examination was conducted on the victim at the Central Government Hospital, which confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted.