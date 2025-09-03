Thane Horror: Husband Beheads Wife in Anger, Arrested Near Bhiwandi Creek

Police in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi city have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife after her severed head was discovered in a swampy area near the Edgah complex. Officials said the victim, believed to be between 25 and 28 years old, was brutally killed, and her body was cut into pieces, reported NDTV. The report further added that the police stated the investigation points to the woman’s husband as the prime accused. Preliminary findings suggest that frequent domestic quarrels led to the crime. During one such heated argument, the husband allegedly murdered his wife before dismembering her body.

Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: A severed head of an unidentified woman was found near the creek in the Eidgah area, while the torso remains missing. Senior Bhoiwada police officials rushed to the spot and, with the help of fire brigade personnel, recovered the head and sent it to Indira… pic.twitter.com/6uK8GW3P77 — IANS (@ians_india) August 30, 2025

Dog squads have been pressed into service to trace the missing body parts, while the head has been sent to the Indira Gandhi hospital for post-mortem examination after being recovered on August 30. Bhoiwada police confirmed that a case of murder has been registered. Authorities said the gruesome act adds to the growing list of shocking murder cases reported across the country.

Police arrested the accused, Mohammad Taha Ansari alias Sonu, who is a driver by profession and married Pravin alias Muskan two years ago. The couple resided a few meters away from the creek. They had a 1.5-year-old son. The Free Press Journal reported that Muskan wanted to live separately with her husband and son and asked Sonu to leave her in-laws' house. She then began living with her son near the creek.

Police said teams scanned CCTV footage, activated their informant network, and began questioning residents near the creek where the severed head was found. During the inquiry, officers learned that a woman’s house in the area had been locked for four days. Tracing her family led investigators to her husband, Sonu, who eventually confessed to the killing. He was arrested and later remanded in police custody. According to Bhoiwada Police Station investigating officer Pramod Kumbhar, preliminary findings indicate that the victim, Muskan, suspected her husband of having an extramarital affair. Frequent quarrels reportedly followed, and in a fit of rage, Sonu allegedly beheaded her using sharp knives before disposing of her body parts in the creek.