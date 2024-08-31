Thane Horror: Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted In Titwala By 35-Year-Old Man In Neighbourhood; Accused Arrested

In a disturbing incident that has shocked the community, a two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Thane district’s Titwala. The Kalyan Taluka Police Station has registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and swiftly apprehended the accused within hours of the crime. The suspect, a 35-year-old man, has been remanded to 7-day police custody by the local court.

According to police reports, the incident occurred on Friday afternoon when the victim was playing in the courtyard of her home. A 35-year-old man from the same neighborhood spotted the child and abducted her to a secluded area where he sexually assaulted her. After the assault, the perpetrator fled, leaving the traumatized child behind.

Immediately after learning of the incident, the parents rushed to the Kalyan Taluka Police Station to report the crime. Senior Police Inspector Suresh Kadam assured the family of swift action and provided support to the traumatized child. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the police first sent the victim for a medical examination at a local hospital.

Based on the statement provided by the child's parents, the police registered a case under the POCSO Act. A special police team was formed to investigate the matter, and within a matter of hours, they managed to arrest the 35-year-old suspect.

This incident comes on the heels of a recent case in Badlapur, raising serious concerns about child safety in the region. The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.