Thane Horror: Woman Allegedly Hangs Herself and Daughters While Husband Was at Work In Bhiwandi

In a deeply distressing incident in Fenegaon, Bhiwandi city, a woman allegedly ended her life along with her three young daughters while her husband was away working the night shift. The shocking discovery was made when the husband returned home on Saturday morning (May 3) around 9 am, only to find the lifeless bodies of his wife and children.

According to preliminary information, the woman first hanged her daughters aged 12, 6, and 4 before taking her own life. The identities of the deceased have not been disclosed as of yet. The Bhiwandi city police arrived promptly at the scene upon receiving the information. The bodies were taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the reasons behind this apparent suicide. The case has sent shockwaves through the local community, raising concerns about mental health and the lack of support systems for families in distress.