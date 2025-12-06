Thane Horror: Woman Drugged With Sedative-Laced Cake and Raped; One Held, One on the Run

A shocking incident has come to light in Thane, where a 36-year-old married woman was allegedly drugged and raped by two men after they mixed sedatives in her birthday cake. The assault reportedly took place inside a car parked in the premises of the Thane Family Court.

The Thane Nagar Police have arrested one accused, identified as Hiralal Kedar (55), while the second accused, Ravi Pawar (40), is currently absconding.

According to police officials, the survivor, a resident of Kurla in Mumbai, was celebrating her birthday on 25 August. On that day, the accused invited her to sit in their car under the pretext of cutting a cake. They allegedly mixed sedatives in the cake and made her eat it. Soon after consuming it, the woman felt dizzy and lost control.

The accused duo then allegedly drove the vehicle into the Family Court parking area and sexually assaulted her. They reportedly also recorded the act on video and threatened to make it viral if she spoke out.

Following the incident, the woman approached the police and registered a complaint. Considering the gravity of the case, the police initiated an immediate investigation. One accused was arrested shortly after, while efforts are on to trace the absconding suspect.

The investigation is underway under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Bharat Chaudhary.