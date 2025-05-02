Thane: Hunt for Illegal Immigrants Intensifies in Ulhasnagar, 9 Bangladeshis Arrested

Central, Vitthalwadi and Hill Line police have arrested as many as 9 Bangladeshi citizens in the last 3 days and registered a case. The police have arrested 9 Bangladeshi citizens, 4 on Tuesday, 3 on Wednesday and 2 on Thursday, and it is suspected that the number of Bangladeshi citizens in the city is large.

The Central and Vitthalwadi police of the city arrested a total of 4 Bangladeshi citizens on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they arrested Bangladeshi citizens Jannatul Firdos Abul Hashim and Nasreen Akhtar Nasir Sheikh from the Kanwaram Palace building in Camp No. 3, Forward Line area and registered a case. On the other hand, Vitthalwadi police arrested Noor Monu Pathan, a Bangladeshi citizen from Maratha Section and registered a case. The police are searching for the person who helped him to stay and come here. On Thursday, Hill Line police arrested Bangladeshi citizen Ashraf Abdul Hasan Mandal from Ganesh Chawl Haji Malang Road and registered a case. Meanwhile, Vitthalwadi police arrested a Bangladeshi woman named Sharmin Akhtar Abdul Khalil from Banjara Colony and registered a case.

It is recorded that more than 45 Bangladeshi citizens have been arrested in various police stations of the city in the last 4 months. The police are conducting a sweep to find Bangladeshi citizens and in the last three days, the police have arrested 9 Bangladeshi citizens. A large number of Bangladeshi citizens live in slums, factories, main markets, building construction sites etc. and if the police conduct a sweep, a large number of Bangladeshi citizens will be found.