Thane Jewellery Shop Robbery: Two Men Steal 6.5 Kg Gold Ornaments Worth Rs 7 Crore; Hunt On for Culprits

Two unidentified persons allegedly stole 6.5 kg of gold ornaments valued at nearly Rs 7 crore from a jewellery shop in Maharashtra's Thane city, reported news agency PTI. The robbery took place between 1.30 am and 4 am on Tuesday at the shop located near the Thane railway station.

The Naupada police said thieves broke the lock on the staircase leading to the first floor of the establishment and then forced open the shop's shutter, granting them access to the jewellery displayed inside.

There was an absence of conventional security measures within the store. Unlike standard practices where jewellers secure valuable ornaments in safes overnight, the valuables were openly displayed, making it easier for the thieves to complete the heist in a short span of time, an official said, reported PTI.

"This unusual lapse in security facilitated the robbers in the swift theft," the official said on condition of anonymity. The Naupada police have registered a case under relevant provisions against the unidentified culprits. Multiple investigation teams have been deployed to trace the culprits and recover the stolen gold.

The police said the authorities were also examining CCTV footage of the area, questioning locals, and analysing forensic evidence to identify the perpetrators. Our teams are gathering evidence and pursuing all possible leads to resolve this sophisticated robbery," the official said.

