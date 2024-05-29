Thane: Kabaddi Coach Arrested for Alleged Murder of Teen Ward Over Suspicious Chats

Kabaddi coach Ganesh Gambhirrao has been taken into custody in connection with the suspected homicide of his 17-year-old protege, reportedly triggered by her communications with a third party. The teenage girl, a resident of a chawl in Thane's Kolshet area, was discovered deceased on May 24 following concerns raised by neighbors about a strong odor emanating from her residence. The landlord subsequently notified law enforcement authorities.

According to a report of TOI, "The body was sent to J J Hospital for autopsy and the report that came in on May 25 revealed the cause of death as strangulation," a police officer said. In response to the incident, investigators filed have registered a murder case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have commenced an investigation. During inquiries with individuals associated with the victim, including her family and acquaintances, it was revealed that she had a relationship with Gambhirrao.

The coach was located in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai, and apprehended by authorities. During questioning, he purportedly admitted to the crime, citing jealousy as his motive, suspecting the girl of conversing with another individual despite their close relationship.

As per police accounts, on May 23 around 11 am, Gambhirrao visited the girl while she was alone at home, leading to a heated argument concerning her extensive mobile conversations. "In a burst of anger, Gambhirrao allegedly strangled her with a rope and subsequently stabbed her in the neck with a pair of scissors. He then fled the scene after securing the door," stated the officer.

