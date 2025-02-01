Thane: Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Clerk Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹1.5 Lakh Bribe

A clerk from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Thane while accepting a bribe of ₹1.5 lakh for processing a meat shop license transfer application. The arrest took place on January 31, 2025, following a complaint filed two days earlier.

Prakash Kashinath Dhivar, a clerk in the Market and License Department of the municipal corporation, had initially demanded ₹2 lakh from a 56-year-old complainant to facilitate the transfer of a meat sale and cutting license. The amount was later negotiated down to ₹1.5 lakh, which Dhivar claimed was meant for himself and his superiors.

The complainant approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Thane, on January 29, 2025, after Dhivar insisted on the bribe for processing the license transfer application. The ACB verified the complaint on the same day and set up a trap operation.

During the operation on January 31, 2025, ACB officials caught Dhivar accepting the negotiated bribe amount of ₹1.5 lakh from the complainant. Legal proceedings are currently underway to register a case against the accused clerk.