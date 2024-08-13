Thane: Kalyan GRP Arrests Repeat Offender After Rs. 91,854 Gold Necklace Theft on Local Train

Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) have caught a woman who's been stealing gold necklaces on trains for years. Rani Kranti Bhosale, 36, was arrested on August 11, 2024, for taking a gold mini-mangalsutra worth Rs. 91,854 from a passenger. She's not new to this - she's been caught doing the same thing at least five times before in different places like Nashik road, Kurla, and Mumbai. The police found her using security camera videos.

The latest theft happened on August 10, 2024, between 1:37 PM and 1:42 PM. Chitra Waman Nandanwar, a 47-year-old housewife from Kalyan West, was traveling in a crowded women's compartment of a local train between Kalyan and Shahad stations. That's when Bhosale stole her 13-gram gold mini-mangalsutra valued at Rs. 91,854/- during the crowded journey.

Victim Nandanwar reported the theft to the Kalyan GRP, and they filed a case under Section 305(c) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.

The police team, led by GRP Senior Inspector Pandhari Kande and Inspector Laxman Chavan, worked hard to solve the case. Based on CCTV footage analysis and informant tips, the police arrested the suspect Bhosale, alias Neeta Nitin Ingle, alias Ashwini Mahesh Nalawade. The 36-year-old suspect was apprehended near Vitthalwadi Railway Station's eastern side. She was caught with the stolen gold mini-mangalsutra matching the description and value reported in the complaint.

When the police searched Bhosale, they found the stolen necklace on her. They also learned that she has a long history of similar crimes. She's been caught before for stealing on trains in Kalyan, Nashikroad, Kurla, and CSMT areas.

Bhosale's arrest has brought to light her extensive criminal history. Records show she's a repeat offender with multiple cases registered against her across different railway jurisdictions. The accused is a habitual offender with previous cases registered against her:

1.Kalyan Railway Police Station: Case No. 193, 213, 558, 559/2016 under IPC Section 379

2.Nashik road Railway Police Station: Case No. 156/2017 under IPC Section 379

3.Kurla Railway Police Station: Case No. 297/2019 under IPC Section 379

4.CSMT Railway Police Station: Case No. 1147/2017 under IPC Section 379