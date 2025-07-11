Thane: KDMC Clears Footpath in Titwala, Demolishes 85 Illegal Shops and Huts After Complaint

In major crackdown on illegal encroachment KDMC has launched significant demolishing dive and cleared 85 unauthorized shed and huts built along the footpath in Titwala. According to information provided by civic officials, this anti-encroachment drive was in response to the complaints registered by residents about encroachments obstructing pedestrian movement. This operation was carried out by the ward officer and the assistant municipal commissioner, starting from the Mata Mandir area in Titwala East and continuing up to the Titwala Mandir.

Post the demolition entire streach of the footpath has been cleared and is now accessible to the public. KDMC's Encroachment Department conducted the operation with local police assistance. They used a JCB machine to remove unauthorized constructions. Locals welcomed this move saying these encroachment drive has made easier for daily commuter.

However, several people also expressed concerns that the encroachers often return and reestablish their structures. They urged KDMC to monitor the area regularly to prevent recurrence.