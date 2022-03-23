Thane: Lavani dancer Vijaya Palav injured in attack, hospitalized

Award-winning dancer Vijaya Palav was severely injured after she was attacked in a dispute between two groups of women over the increased amount of maintenance of the building as well as the internal work done in the house. The incident took place in Kalva in Thane. She lives in western part of the city in Sonu Plaza building.

The maintenance of the building was increased from Rs. 800 to Rs. 1500. Palav had gone with some women to enquire about the same. At that time the developer asked her how she did the housework without taking his permission. This time there was a verbal clash between the women including Palav and the developer. The injured Palav has been shifted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalva for medical examination, informed Mumbra Police Station Inspector (Crime) Gitaram Shewale.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, the police immediately rushed to the spot and took Vijaya to the hospital. The incident is still being investigated.

Apart from being a renowned Lavani dancer, Vijaya Palav has also acted in several films.