Thane Lok Sabha Constituency: 262 Voters Above 85 Years and 38 Disabled Voters Cast Home Votes

Home voting for voters aged 85 and above, as well as Persons with Disabilities (PwD), began in the Thane Lok Sabha constituency on May 9, 2024. Only 262 out of 27,325 elderly voters and 38 PwD voters from six Assembly segments utilized this option on the first day. Meanwhile, 38 voters with disabilities from six Assembly segments utilized the specially designed facility to cast their ballots.

The Election Commission of India has distributed 12D forms, facilitating home voting for 40% locomotive-disabled individuals and those aged 85 and above. Interested voters filled out these forms after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, submitting them to officials at polling centers. Eligible voters can now exercise their voting rights through postal ballots.

The breakdown of home voting figures for the six Assembly constituencies under the 25 Thane Lok Sabha constituency is as follows: 145 Mira-Bhayander (voters aged 85 and above-34, disabled voters-3), 146 Ovala Majiwada (voters aged 85 and above-46, disabled voters-16), 147 Kopri Pachpakhadi (voters aged 85 and above-22, disabled voters-4), 148 Thane (voters aged 85 and above-103, disabled voters-2), 150 Airoli (voters aged 85 and above-18, disabled voters-4), 151 Belapur (voters aged 85 and above-39, disabled voters-9).

There are a total of 27,325 voters aged 85 and above in the Thane Lok Sabha constituency. This facility is meant for voters who cannot visit polling stations due to old age or disability. The Election Commission's objective is to ensure no eligible voter is deprived of exercising their franchise.

In the 25 Thane Lok Sabha constituency, across the seven Assembly constituencies, there are 15,021 male voters aged 85 and above and 12,304 female voters aged 85 and above. The home voting process will be carried out for voters who have submitted Form 12D to the Election Commission.