Thane MACT Directs BEST to Pay ₹16.44 Lakh to Woman Injured in Santacruz Bus Mishap in 2018

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has ordered the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) to compensate a 23-year-old woman with ₹16,44,265 for severe injuries sustained in a 2018 road mishap. The ruling followed a petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The case involved a BEST bus found guilty of rash and negligent driving. The victim, Aishwarya Subhash Vanjare, was a 17-year-old student at the time and suffered critical injuries after the vehicle, allegedly speeding, struck her near Santacruz (West) on July 3, 2018, around 9:30 a.m., near the Podar Signal.

Accident Left Student Hospitalised for Two Months, Medical Bills Crossed ₹8 Lakh

According to the tribunal’s order, Vanjare was walking toward Sheth Anandilal Podar Junior College when the speeding bus (MH-01-LA-6728) hit her, causing her to collapse. The vehicle’s front wheel ran over her right thigh, resulting in serious injuries. She was rushed to V.N. Desai Hospital for emergency care before being shifted to Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital, where she stayed for nearly two months. Her medical expenses crossed ₹8 lakh. Despite receiving a summons, BEST did not attend the tribunal hearings, leading the case to proceed in its absence and be decided based on the available evidence.

Compensation Includes Fixed Deposit for Victim’s Future Financial Security

In the judgment, MACT Member R.V. Mohite concluded the bus driver was solely responsible for the incident. Although a medical certificate recorded a 48% permanent partial disability, the tribunal considered her functional disability at 25%. The compensation amount includes loss of income, medical costs, transportation, pain and suffering, special diet, and attendant charges, along with 9% annual interest from the date of the petition until payment. As part of the settlement, ₹5 lakh will be kept in a fixed deposit under Vanjare’s name for five years, while the remaining amount will be disbursed directly to her for immediate use.