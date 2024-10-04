Thane Mall Fire: Blaze Erupts at Wow! Momo Outlet; No Injuries Reported

A potentially dangerous situation was swiftly brought under control at the Korum Mall in Thane today. At approximately 11:58 AM, a fire broke out in an electric oil deep-fry machine at the Wow! Momo Shop on the third floor of the mall. The blaze was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported in the incident.





Eyewitnesses reported that hot cooking oil shot out of the deep fryer that led to the blaze. However, it was controlled within 10 minutes. After the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation received an alert about the fire, they immediately dispatched a fire engine to the scene. Firefighters contained and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to other areas of the mall.

The shop is managed by Mr. Rohit Shukla. RDMC authorities have confirmed that the situation is now under complete control.