Thane: Man Beat Father-in-Law to Death in Ulhasnagar Over Domestic Dispute; Accused Absconding

A 52-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his son-in-law over a domestic dispute in Ulhasnagar town of the district. Accused Bolasingh Jagdishsingh Bhawar (35), a resident of Jalgaon, was absconding, and a manhunt has been launched to trace him, told an official to the news agency PTI.

The deceased was identified as Sushilsingh Gound Sardar. The incident took place on Wednesday, April 30, when Bhawar arrived at his in-laws' residence to take his wife and children back home to Jalgaon. The couple were apparently living apart due to domestic quarrels.

When wife's father refused to let his daughter and grandchildren leave with the accused, a hated argument broke out between the two men. "Bhawar allegedly picked up a wooden log and repeatedly hit sardar killing him on the spot," said police.

After Sardar's wife attempted to intervene, Bhawar allegedly assaulted her too, before fleeing form the spot. Police registered a case under sections of 103(1) (murder), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 51 (criminal intimidation) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).