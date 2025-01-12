Thane: Man Booked for Cheating Family of Rs 8.87 Lakh After Promising Cure Through Black Magic in Bhiwandi

A man was booked for allegedly cheating a family in Bhiwandi in Thane of Rs 8.87 lakh after promising to cure illness through black magic. The accused has been identified as Hazrat Baba, a resident of Millat Nagar in Bhiwandi.

"He took advantage of the illness of the complainant's husband and son and took Rs 8.87 lakh after promising to cure them. He indulged in bogus rituals since October 2023. The 46-year-old complainant approached police after realising her family was being duped," the official said, reported the news agency PTI.

Also Read | Mumbai Businessman Files Complaint Against Society Officials for Stealing CCTV Cameras From His Chembur Apartment.

Hazrat Baba was booked under Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official added. He is yet to be arrested, the official informed.

