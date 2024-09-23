Thane: Man Charged With Molesting 18-Month-Old Girl; Father Booked for Threatening Wife

Police have filed a case against a 21-year-old man for allegedly molesting his cousin brother's 18-month-old daughter in Thane district, Maharashtra. An official reported on Monday that the incident occurred in the Bhiwandi area on May 8. Additionally, the child's father has been charged for threatening his wife after she informed him about the incident, according to the Narpoli police station.

There was no explanation provided in the First Information Report (FIR) for the reason behind the Sunday complaint filing delay. The child was allegedly abused and molested by the man. According to the official, the accused and he threatened the child's mother with severe penalties when she complained to her husband.

Based on a complaint by the woman, the case was registered on Sunday against the two men under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

