Thane: Man Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Flat at 10-Storey Building in Wagle Estate (Watch Video)

A 24-year-old man and his pet dog were rescued after a fire broke out at his apartment in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, June 16. The blaze was reported at 9:20 p.m. in the apartment, which was located on the top floor of a 10-storey building at Raghunath Nagar in the Wagle Estate area.

The man and the canine got trapped inside the house following the fire, Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. Local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team rushed to the spot after being alerted.

Fire in Flat at Building in Thane

The man and his pet dog were later rescued. The man suffered minor burns on his back and was immediately taken to a hospital. The fire damaged the apartment’s furniture, electrical fittings, electronic appliances and internal wiring. The blaze was extinguished by 10.40 pm. The cause of the fire was under investigation.