Thane: Man Killed in Altercation, Two Accused Nabbed by Shahapur Police

The Shahapur Police have taken two individuals into custody for allegedly beating a man to death following a minor quarrel. The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Ramdash Gorkhane, a resident of Pradhan Pada in Shahapur, Thane district. The arrested suspects are Sunil Nimase and Dhananjay Sugir. According to officials, the victim’s body was discovered at Ratandale village, close to the Nagpur–Samruddhi Expressway, on Tuesday. Authorities confirmed that the altercation leading to the crime stemmed from a seemingly trivial matter, which tragically escalated into fatal violence, resulting in the man’s death.

Altercation Spiraled into Violence

Police reports revealed that Gorkhane was consuming liquor with four men, including the accused, when they later proceeded to his house to take a villager’s hen. A heated argument soon erupted between them, escalating into a violent confrontation. The accused allegedly forced Gorkhane into their Scorpio car and assaulted him with repeated punches and blows nearly 1.5 kilometers away from the residence. After the brutal attack, they left him unconscious on the roadside before escaping. The victim remained unattended until locals discovered his body the following morning, prompting further action from the police authorities.

Body Found by Villagers, Probe Intensifies

On Tuesday morning, villagers came across the body lying by the roadside and immediately informed the police. Officers rushed to the location and transported Gorkhane to a nearby hospital in Shahapur. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Mukesh Dhage, Senior Police Inspector of Shahapur Police Station, stated that two accused have already been arrested while a search operation is ongoing to nab the remaining suspects. Acting on the complaint filed by the victim’s nephew, police have registered a murder case, and further investigation into the incident is currently underway.