Thane: Man Killed, Two Injured During Garba Event

THANE, Maharashtra (October 13, 2024): A man was killed and two others were injured during an attack at a garba event in Thane district, an official said Sunday, PTI reported.

According to reports, the incident occurred near a temple at Devichi Ali during the night of Saturday into Sunday. Eight individuals have been detained in connection with the alleged assault. A group of people arrived at the venue and stabbed 27-year-old Sachin (Nanu) Parmar while also attacking two others with sharp weapons. Parmar was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet determined the motive behind the attack, and an investigation is ongoing.