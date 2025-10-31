Thane: Man Kills Uncle By Smashing His Head On Hospital Stairs In Kalyan

A 26-year-old man allegedly killed his maternal uncle in Thane. As per the police, he smashed his uncle’s head against the steps of a hospital on Thursday night. The accused was arrested on Friday. Accused Ganesh Ramesh Pujari and victim 40-year-old Mariappa Raju Nair are residents of Goregaon in Mumbai.

The reason behind this brutal crime remains uncertain. The police shared further details and said the accused first allegedly slammed his uncle Nair’s head against the steps of a hospital in Kalyan. He then lifted Nair and smashed him on the stairs, killing him. The police were informed and Pujari was taken into custody from the spot, the official said.A CCTV has surfaced, showing Pujari dragging Nair by the collar and dragging him away.. The underlying motive for this heinous crime remains unknown, as stated by an official.