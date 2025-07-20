Thane: Man Pushes Woman Under Train After Attempted Sexual Assault at Diva Station

A woman was brutally murdered at Diva railway station after resisting a sexual assault. The incident occurred when Rajan Shivnarayan Singh (39) allegedly attempted to sexually assault the woman. When she resisted, Singh pushed her under an oncoming freight train, killing her instantly. The shocking act took place between platforms 5 and 6. After the incident, Singh was seen walking along the tracks and was apprehended by the Railway Police. The Thane Railway Police have registered a case against him under charges of murder and sexual assault. He has been remanded to five days in police custody.

The deceased woman, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, used to collect plastic bottles and other recyclable items at the station. According to police, the accused Rajan Singh is a resident of Diva, unmarried, and works as a driver. He was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crime. The horrific incident, which occurred during the early hours, has left daily commuters in shock and fear. Police are continuing efforts to identify the woman and are investigating the exact sequence of events leading up to the attack.

This tragic event has once again raised serious concerns about the lack of security at railway stations. Diva station, like many others, sees thousands of passengers travel through it every day via local and long-distance trains. Despite this heavy footfall, security at these stations remains weak, especially during non-peak hours. Commuters have expressed their outrage and demanded better surveillance and patrolling. This incident highlights the urgent need for improved safety infrastructure and quicker response mechanisms to ensure that public transport spaces remain safe for all, especially women.