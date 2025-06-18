Thane: Man Sentenced to 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Raping Minor Girl

In a crucial judgment delivered by the Thane Sessions Court, 35-year-old Bandya Dada alias Rudesh Ramesh Shinde was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The horrifying incident was reported under Kalwa Police Station FIR No. 395/2023, Special Case No. 843/2023. Shinde was convicted under IPC Section 376(2)(j) and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act (Sections 4, 6, 8, 12). Additional Sessions Judge A.S. Bhagwat also imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on the convict, with an additional three months of simple imprisonment in case of non-payment.

The case had sent shockwaves through the local community. After the crime came to light, Kalwa Police arrested Shinde and launched a detailed investigation. The case was supervised by Senior Police Inspector Ashok Uttekar and Inspector Anil Gaikwad (Crime), with then Investigating Officer API D.S. Yadav and his team collecting substantial evidence. A strong chargesheet was submitted in court, which played a pivotal role in the conviction.