Thane: Man Snatches Doctor’s iPhone on Dadar-Hubli Express Train; GRP Launches Probe

An unidentified person allegedly attacked a doctor travelling by a long-distance train and fled with his mobile phone valued at Rs 1.29 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district. The incident, which occurred near Dativali railway station on April 28, was reported to the Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday.

The 30-year-old doctor was travelling on the Dadar-Hubli Express train. As the train neared Dativali, an unidentified person allegedly hit the victim's hand, causing the victim's iPhone to fall, according to the GRP official, quoted by the news agency PTI.

The attacker then quickly picked up the mobile phone and fled the spot. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unidentified person. The complaint and FIR did not elaborate on the reason for the delay in reporting the incident.