Thane: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Hyper City Mall on Ghodbunder Road (Watch Video)

A major fire broke out at Hyper City Mall in Kasarvadavali, Ghodbunder Road, Thane West this morning. The incident was reported at approximately 7:56 AM, according to the Disaster Management Cell.

The blaze erupted on the second floor of the mall. Emergency response teams rushed to the scene, including Kasarvadavali Police officers and personnel, along with Disaster Management Cell staff equipped with a pickup vehicle. The fire brigade deployed multiple vehicles, including a rescue vehicle, a fire engine, and a high-rise fire fighting vehicle to combat the blaze.





Officials from Kasarvadavli Police Station, along with a rescue vehicle, fire engine, and a high-rise fire vehicle from the Fire Brigade, are present at the scene.#GhodbunderRoad#Thane#fire#HyperCitypic.twitter.com/FigpjHHrFJ — Nirmeeti Patole (@NirmeetiP) January 28, 2025

Firefighters and Disaster Management Cell personnel are currently engaged in intensive efforts to contain and extinguish the fire. The operation is ongoing, and authorities are working diligently to bring the situation under control.

Further details about casualties, damages, and the cause of the fire are yet to be determined.