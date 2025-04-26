Thane: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Plywood Factory in Bhiwandi's Mani Surat Complex (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in a plywood factory located in the Mani Surat Complex in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, fire officials informed on Saturday. According to officials, they had received a call about a fire at 4:30 AM today in a 4-storey-tall factory.

After the call, the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation deployed atleast four fire tenders. No casualties have been reported so far. So far, the Bhiwandi MCD has not requested additional assistance from the neighbouring MCD.

Firefighting efforts are currently underway. Further details on the incident are awaited.