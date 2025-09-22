Thane Metro 4 Trial Run: CM Devendra Fadnavis, DCM Eknath Shinde Flag Off Cadbury Junction–Kasarvadavali Line

A major step towards making the long-awaited metro journey of Thanekars on Monday, September 22, with the inauguration of the trial run of Metro Routes 4 (Wadala–Kasarvadavali) and 4A (Kasarvadavali–Gaimukh). Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde flagged off the trial run and travelled by metro from Gaimukh to Vijay Garden.

Metro Routes 4 and 4A together cover around 35 kilometres, with a total of 32 proposed stations. The metro line to make commuting between Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and the surrounding areas faster and more convenient.

Key Features of the Metro Train

BEML’s 6-coach train sets (also used on Metro Routes 2A and 7)

Modern train control and management system

Passenger emergency contact system

Automatic fire detection system

Obstacle detection device

Emergency exit doors

On-board public announcement and information system

Energy-saving regenerative braking system (saves around 30%)

Stations Covered in the Trial Run

Cadbury

Majiwada

Kapoor Bawdi

Manpada

Tikuji-ni-wadi

Mountain Hut

Vijay Garden

Kasarvadavali

Goanivada

Gaimukh

Project Details

CM Fadnavis said the metro route would be a game-changer for Thanekars. Metro 4 spans 32 km, while Metro 4A adds 2.88 km, making a combined length of around 35 km with 32 stations. The project is being built at a cost of approximately ₹16,000 crore and is expected to carry 13.43 lakh passengers daily once operational.

A 45-hectare depot site has been allotted at Mogharpada, which will serve as the depot hub for Metro 4, 4A, 10, and 11. The metro on this route will have eight-coach trains.

When fully operational, this metro line will extend to 58 km, connecting Mumbai’s eastern suburbs, western suburbs, the city, and Thane. An estimated 21 lakh people will benefit daily, with travel time expected to reduce by 50–75%. Being an elevated route, it will also ease road traffic congestion.

Fadnavis commended DyCM Eknath Shinde for his special efforts in resolving key issues, including securing the land for the depot at Mogharpada. He also acknowledged State Minister Pratap Sarnaik’s role in facilitating the project.

With the opening of the metro line, travel for Thane residents to Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Wadala, Bhandup, and Ghodbunder will become much smoother and faster. The facility is expected to save considerable travel time by providing relief from daily traffic jams. Citizens are now eagerly awaiting the official launch of metro services.