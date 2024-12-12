Thane: MHADA To Build Old Age Home and Hostel for Working Women in in Majiwada

In a significant development, MHADA has announced plans to construct an old age home and a hostel for working women in Thane, a key city within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The initiative is part of a broader plan to provide housing solutions for various segments of society, beyond affordable housing for the common man.

A prime site in Majiwada, Thane, has been earmarked for this dual-purpose project. The old age home and hostel will be built side-by-side on the same plot. This move aligns with MHADA's ambitious goal of constructing eight lakh houses in the MMR Growth Hub. By diversifying its housing offerings, the authority aims to cater to the specific needs of senior citizens and working women.

The Mumbai Board will undertake the construction of three old age homes and seven hostels for working women within Mumbai city limits. Simultaneously, the Konkan Board will build two old age homes and six hostels in other parts of the MMR.

The Konkan Board has already identified the site for the first old age home and hostel, which will be located in Majiwada, Thane. The proposal for a seven-storey structure, encompassing both facilities, will soon be presented to the MHADA vice-chairman for final approval.