Thane: Mother and Son Brutally Thrashed by Locals in Dombivli Over Suspicion of Abducting Girl

A mother and her 25-year-old son were brutally attacked in their home after being wrongly accused of involvement in a young woman's disappearance. Taslim Sheikh (39) and her son Arham were left bleeding and injured when a group stormed their small apartment, claiming Arham had taken a girl named Kiran away. The family denies any involvement, insisting it's a case of mistaken identity.

Yesterday, Arham, a graphic designer, had been receiving suspicious phone calls from two numbers, with the callers repeatedly asking about a girl named Kiran and accusing him of being involved in her disappearance.

Concerned, Arham informed his mother, who then called the number to inquire further. The caller, identifying himself as Chetan, alleged that Arham had taken his sister three days prior. Despite Taslim’s assurances that her son was at work, the situation quickly escalated.

When Arham returned home later that evening, Taslim invited the callers to their residence to resolve the matter. However, instead of a peaceful discussion, the confrontation turned violent. Chetan Pawar arrived armed with an iron rod and attacked both Taslim and Arham, striking them on their heads and faces. Other individuals, identified as Pawan Chauhan, Ganesh Rathod, Omkar Rathod, Sachin Rathod, Mita Rathod, Savita Rathod, and Sona Bai, also joined in, severely assaulting the mother and son.

According to the complaint, Pawan Chauhan punched Arham, Ganesh Rathod slapped Taslim, and Omkar Rathod beat her with his fists. The group verbally abused the victims with derogatory language, leaving them with serious head injuries and profuse bleeding.

“We’ve never done anything wrong. My husband is a truck driver, and my son is a designer. We don’t know any Kiran or why they believe we took her,” Taslim said.

Following the brutal assault, Taslim approached the Tilak Nagar Police Station to file a formal complaint. A case has been registered under sections 118 (1), 189 (2), 189 (4), 191 (2), 191(3), and 190 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. Further investigation is ongoing.