Thane: Motorcycle Thief Caught in Ulhasnagar Turns Out to Be Fugitive from Yerwada Jail

A man arrested on Thursday night for motorcycle theft in Ulhasnagar's Khemani area was later identified as an absconding convict who had escaped from Yerwada Jail in Pune, police said. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gore, the accused was caught following a tip-off about a stolen Activa scooter. A police team laid a trap and arrested the suspect around 1 a.m. The accused was identified as Anil Meghdas Patenia.

During questioning, Patenia admitted he was a resident of Mharalgaon near Ulhasnagar. Further investigation revealed that he had earlier been sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case registered at Titwala Police Station and was serving his term at Yerwada Central Jail. He had escaped from an open jail facility.

Police officials were shocked by the revelation and immediately contacted Yerwada Police Station to verify the information. Authorities there confirmed that a case was indeed registered against the accused.

The Ulhasnagar police registered a fresh case against Patenia and produced him before a local court. He was remanded to police custody till July 18.

The arrest was made under the guidance of DCP Sachin Gore and Assistant Commissioner of Police Amol Koli. The operation was led by Senior Police Inspector Vishnu Tamhane and Crime Branch Inspector Ankush Mhaske.