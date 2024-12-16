Thane MP Naresh Mhaske Urges Swift Action on Dombivli-Thane-Bhayandar Water Transport Project

Thane Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has called for urgent action on the proposed water transport system linking Dombivli, Thane, and Bhayandar. Raising the issue in Parliament under Rule 377, Mhaske urged the central government to prioritize the project to improve connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) plans to establish an inland water passenger transport system to connect remote urban areas of MMR. Initially, four jetties at Bhayandar, Kolshet, Kalher, and Dombivli are proposed to link Mira-Bhayandar, Thane, Bhiwandi, and Dombivli through waterways. Highlighting the importance of east-west connectivity, Mhaske noted that water transport across the Vasai Creek and Ulhas River would complement existing travel modes and accommodate the region's growing population and residential developments.

Under the Sagarmala project, the central and state governments have allocated ₹96.12 crore to complete the four jetties within 18 months. However, Mhaske pointed out bureaucratic delays and financial challenges slowing the project’s implementation. He emphasized the need to popularize inland passenger water transport, citing the success of services like Ro-Pax between Ferry Wharf and Mandwa.

Once operational, the water transport system would require the identification and training of ferry operators or water taxi drivers. Mhaske suggested adopting models similar to the Ro-Pax service to attract commuters.

Recognizing the rising population in MMR, Mhaske stressed the urgency of expediting this project. While additional jetties are planned along National Waterway 53 in areas like Vasai, Kalyan, Parsik, Naglabandar, Anjur Dive, and Ghodbunder, these developments will follow later phases. Meanwhile, the existing jetty at Ghodbunder’s Gaimukh is already being utilized for boat services.

The inland water transport project is a significant step toward enhancing connectivity and easing travel in MMR. Mhaske appealed to the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways to issue immediate instructions to relevant authorities to address obstacles and ensure the project is completed within its stipulated timeline.