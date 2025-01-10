Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao Directs Action Plan Implementation to Improve Citizen Services

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has directed officials to implement Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ 100-day action plan with a focus on improving citizen services. In a key move, officials have been instructed to allocate specific times for citizen meetings and avoid field visits during these hours to ensure grievances are resolved promptly. The corporation aims to collect Rs 857 crore in property tax, of which Rs 576 crore has been collected so far, while water bill collections stand at Rs 80 crore against a target of Rs 225 crore.

In a comprehensive review meeting held at the Urban Research Center in Majiwada, Commissioner Rao emphasized the importance of enhancing citizens' ease of living. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioners Sandeep Malvi and Prashant Rode, along with other senior officials. Deputy Commissioner G.G. Godepure presented performance reports from various departments.

During the meeting, Rao outlined several key initiatives, including upgrading the municipal website, ensuring transparency by proactively publishing commonly requested RTI information online, and implementing a thorough cleanliness drive across all municipal offices. He stressed that administrative work related to civic amenities should be completed in minimum time.

Officials have been instructed to set fixed meeting hours for citizens and avoid scheduling field visits during these times. The corporation will also focus on supporting entrepreneurs looking to establish businesses in the region through policy implementation and cooperation.

Regarding revenue collection, Commissioner Rao directed zonal deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to develop action plans to identify and collect dues from major defaulters. This includes measures such as property seizure and water supply disconnection where necessary. The officials have been given two months to achieve their collection targets through innovative approaches.