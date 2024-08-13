Thane: Naupada Police Bust Mobile Theft Gang, Recover Phones Worth ₹5.4 Lakh

In a significant breakthrough, the Naupada Police have arrested notorious mobile phone snatchers with connections extending to Nepal. The accused, Faiz Wahid Sheikh (20), was apprehended after an extensive investigation involving the review of over 80-90 CCTV clips. His accomplice, Azruddin Moinuddin Momin, who had been on the run for four months, was also arrested. The duo is linked to multiple cases of mobile phone snatching in the Naupada area, with further investigation revealing that stolen phones were being smuggled to Nepal via a dealer.

The Naupada police had been on high alert following a spate of mobile phone snatching incidents. A case was registered under Section 392 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code on April 21, 2024. The breakthrough came on April 22, 2024, when Sheikh, a resident of Bhiwandi, was caught with his motorcycle. Under interrogation, he admitted to committing four crimes in Naupada.

Momin had been on the run for approximately four months. Despite frequently changing his location, the police used technical resources to track him down. Based on a tip-off from an informant, it was discovered that Momin would be coming to Majiwada, Thane, on August 10, 2024, riding a Honda Unicorn motorcycle to sell stolen mobile phones. A team led by API Mangesh Bhange set up a trap at Majiwada. Although the accused attempted to flee, he was swiftly apprehended and arrested. During his police custody, it was revealed that he, along with his accomplice, had committed a total of six crimes.

During the investigation, the police recovered 24 stolen mobile phones valued at ₹5.4 lakh and two motorcycles from the duo. Shockingly, it was revealed that Momin had been selling the stolen phones to a dealer in Mumbai, who further forwarded them to Madhya Pradesh and eventually to Nepal. The police are continuing their investigation to trace and dismantle this cross-border operation.